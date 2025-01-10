Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, January 11
Published 9:19 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
Saturday’s college basketball schedule includes top teams in play. Among the 10 games our computer model recommends, in terms of picks against the spread, is the San Diego State Aztecs squaring off against the New Mexico Lobos.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: San Diego State +3.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Kansas +1.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida State +9.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Clemson by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Georgetown +3.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-3.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Washington State +16.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 12.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Davidson -8.5 vs. Fordham
- Matchup: Fordham Rams at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Davidson by 12.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Davidson (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego +17.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Saint Mary’s Gaels at San Diego Toreros
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 13.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Rhode Island -3.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: Rhode Island Rams at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Rhode Island by 7.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rhode Island (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: DePaul +5.5 vs. Xavier
- Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Xavier by 2.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Xavier (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -14.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 17.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
