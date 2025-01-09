Tennessee vs. LSU Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 9 Published 2:56 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday’s game between the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers (13-1) and No. 6 LSU Tigers (17-0) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 81-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on January 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against LSU. The over/under has been set at 169.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -1.5

Tennessee -1.5 Point total: 169.5

169.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -125, LSU +105

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 81, LSU 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. LSU

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-1.5)

Tennessee (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (169.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread so far this season is 3-2-0, and LSU’s is 4-6-0. The Volunteers are 3-2-0 and the Tigers are 6-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score 189.1 points per game, 19.6 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in its past 10 games, while LSU has gone 4-6 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +419 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 97.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (258th in college basketball).

Tennessee is 12th in the nation at 39.6 rebounds per game. That’s 9.8 more than the 29.8 its opponents average.

Tennessee hits 7.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.1 (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 4.8.

The Volunteers rank eighth in college basketball with 101.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 42nd in college basketball defensively with 70.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 10.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.8 (119th in college basketball action) while forcing 25.4 (second in college basketball).

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 32 points per game, with a +543 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.8 points per game (third in college basketball) and give up 59.8 per contest (92nd in college basketball).

The 46.1 rebounds per game LSU accumulates rank first in the country, 17 more than the 29.1 its opponents pull down.

LSU hits 1.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5 (281st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.6.

LSU has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 14.5 per game (103rd in college basketball) while forcing 17.9 (88th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: