NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 10

The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Orlando Magic is one of many strong options on today’s NBA schedule.

Looking for additional betting information for today’s NBA action? We’ve got you covered with betting odds for each of the important games in the article below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 10

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI

FDSFL and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers -3.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 9.5 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 9.5 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)

Over (221 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13

NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -3.5

Thunder -3.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 2.5 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 2.5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)

Over (222.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK

NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.4 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 11.4 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)

Over (228.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Bulls -11.5

Bulls -11.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 11.1 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 11.1 points) Total: 240.5 points

240.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)

Over (234.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and MNMT2

CHSN and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Nuggets -14.5

Nuggets -14.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 11.3 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 11.3 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (229 total projected points)

Over (229 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and YES

ALT, KTVD, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

