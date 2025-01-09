NBA Best Bets: Suns vs. Hawks Picks for January 9
Published 12:39 am Thursday, January 9, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (19-18) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns (16-19) at Footprint Center on Thursday, January 9, 2025. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.
Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Thursday’s game, before you place a wager on this contest?
Suns vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and FDSSE
Suns vs. Hawks Best Bets
Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)
- Against the spread, Phoenix is 12-23-0 this year.
- Atlanta has covered the spread 15 times in 37 games.
- The Suns have an ATS record of 3-8 as 5.5-point favorites or greater.
- Against the spread as 5.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 5-6.
Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- In nine games this season, the Suns and their opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points.
- Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 236.5 points in 20 of 37 outings.
- The average point total in Phoenix’s outings this year is 226.6, 9.9 fewer points than this game’s over/under.
- The average total for Atlanta’s games this season has been 234.5, two more points than this matchup’s over/under.
- The Hawks are the league’s seventh-highest scoring team this season compared to the 24th-ranked Suns.
- The Hawks have allowed the 28th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Suns have given up the ninth-fewest.
Moneyline Pick: Suns (-225)
- This season, the Suns have won 12 out of the 19 games, or 63.2%, in which they’ve been favored.
- The Hawks have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Phoenix has won six of its 10 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- This season, Atlanta has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 69.2% chance to win.
