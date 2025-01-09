NBA Best Bets: Suns vs. Hawks Picks for January 9 Published 12:39 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (19-18) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns (16-19) at Footprint Center on Thursday, January 9, 2025. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Thursday’s game, before you place a wager on this contest?

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Suns vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)

Against the spread, Phoenix is 12-23-0 this year.

Atlanta has covered the spread 15 times in 37 games.

The Suns have an ATS record of 3-8 as 5.5-point favorites or greater.

Against the spread as 5.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 5-6.

Pick OU:

Under (236.5)





In nine games this season, the Suns and their opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 236.5 points in 20 of 37 outings.

The average point total in Phoenix’s outings this year is 226.6, 9.9 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average total for Atlanta’s games this season has been 234.5, two more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Hawks are the league’s seventh-highest scoring team this season compared to the 24th-ranked Suns.

The Hawks have allowed the 28th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Suns have given up the ninth-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Suns (-225)

This season, the Suns have won 12 out of the 19 games, or 63.2%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Phoenix has won six of its 10 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 69.2% chance to win.

