Pineville holds off upset bid by Harlan as Thompson scores 33 Published 11:50 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

By Shane Shackleford

Sports Writer

PINEVILLE — Coming off a three-game run to the 13th Region All “A” championship and playing their fourth game in six days, the Pineville Mountain Lions knew they would be in a dogfight with long-standing rival the Harlan Green Dragons.

The game was just that.

The Lions had just enough gas to finish, winning a very entertaining game 71-68 over the young Dragons Thursday night at The Lions Den.

The 11-4 Lions placed three players in double figures, led by Sawyer Thompson’s 33 points. Cam Puckett tossed in 11 points, while Ashton Moser added 10.

Harlan (2-13) placed all five starters in double figures. Izack Saylor scored 20, Kobe Noe 13, Jaxson Perry 12, Ethan Huff 11 and Dylan Cox had 10.

Pineville got hot off the start, outscoring Harlan 25-16 after the first quarter behind Thompson’s 15 points. The Lions stretched their lead to 15 at the half, 43-28.

Then the matchup got interesting.

The Dragons three-point shooting got hot, almost matching PHS’ scoring output at 19-18 in the third quarter. Pineville led by 16 after three periods 62-46.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Dragons. Harlan outscored Pineville 22-9 in the final frame to cut the lead to three at 71-68 with seconds to play. HHS got a final shot from deep, but the shot was errant, allowing the Lions to escape with their sixth straight victory.

Pineville’s next game is a boys/girls district matchup at Barbourville on Jan. 17. Harlan’s next matchup is Saturday at Prestonsburg.

———

In junior varsity action, Pineville improved to 5-0 with a 52-26 victory over Harlan.

Anderson Gentry led the Lions with 20 points. Noah Slone added eight, followed by Ethan Jackson with six, Jared Storms with five, Jacob Hartmann with four, Brady Hatmaker with three, and Jack Smith, Brody Fugate and Tucker Brock with two each.

Eli Noe scored 10 to pace the 1-5 Dragons. Nate Cochran, Caden Mefford and Dylan Collins each added three. Braxton Rowe, David Halcomb and Dylan Madden added two each and Nate Osborne chipped in with one.

———

Pineville (71) — Sawyer Thompson 33, Ashton Moser 10, Preston Zachery 6, Cam Puckett 11, Zander Garrison 6, Dylan Abner 5.

Harlan (68) ‚— Jaxson Perry 12, Izack Saylor 20, Ethan Huff 11, Kobe Noe 13, Dylan Cox 10, Nate Montanero 2.