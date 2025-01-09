January 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:25 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Carolina Hurricanes is a game to catch on a Thursday NHL schedule that has a lot of competitive contests.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Thursday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch January 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Boston Bruins @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Carolina Hurricanes 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

