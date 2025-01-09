How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, January 10

Published 8:54 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

By Data Skrive

There is one game featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the UCLA Bruins versus the Maryland Terrapins.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 22 UCLA Bruins at Maryland Terrapins

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

