How to Watch the Suns vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9 Published 12:54 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (16-19) take on the Atlanta Hawks (19-18) on January 9, 2025.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE

AZFamily, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Phoenix is 12-8 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 25th.

The 111.8 points per game the Suns score are 8.0 fewer points than the Hawks allow (119.8).

Phoenix has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

Atlanta has compiled a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.

The Suns are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The Hawks put up only 3.4 more points per game (117.3) than the Suns give up to opponents (113.9).

When it scores more than 113.9 points, Atlanta is 16-8.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns score 112.3 points per game at home, compared to 111.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.1 points per contest.

At home, Phoenix is giving up 4.9 fewer points per game (111.6) than when playing on the road (116.5).

When playing at home, the Suns are sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (13.8) than in away games (14.3). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in road games (38.9%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average more points per game at home (119.4) than on the road (115.5), but also concede more at home (120.6) than away (119.0).

In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 1.6 more points per game at home (120.6) than on the road (119.0).

The Hawks collect the same number of assists per game at home as away (29.9).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Royce O’Neale Out Ankle

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Onyeka Okongwu Questionable Face Trae Young Questionable Achilles Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Lower Leg Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal

