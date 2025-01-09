How to Watch the Suns vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9
Published 12:54 am Thursday, January 9, 2025
The Phoenix Suns (16-19) take on the Atlanta Hawks (19-18) on January 9, 2025.
Suns vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Phoenix is 12-8 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 25th.
- The 111.8 points per game the Suns score are 8.0 fewer points than the Hawks allow (119.8).
- Phoenix has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 119.8 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is .
- Atlanta has compiled a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.
- The Suns are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.
- The Hawks put up only 3.4 more points per game (117.3) than the Suns give up to opponents (113.9).
- When it scores more than 113.9 points, Atlanta is 16-8.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns score 112.3 points per game at home, compared to 111.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.1 points per contest.
- At home, Phoenix is giving up 4.9 fewer points per game (111.6) than when playing on the road (116.5).
- When playing at home, the Suns are sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (13.8) than in away games (14.3). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in road games (38.9%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks average more points per game at home (119.4) than on the road (115.5), but also concede more at home (120.6) than away (119.0).
- In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 1.6 more points per game at home (120.6) than on the road (119.0).
- The Hawks collect the same number of assists per game at home as away (29.9).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Royce O’Neale
|Out
|Ankle
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Questionable
|Face
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Lower Leg
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal