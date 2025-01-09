How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 9 Published 6:46 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The LSU Tigers (17-0) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (13-1) after victories in four road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

If you want to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Tigers are the third-best team in the nation (91.8 points per game). On defense, they are 92nd (59.8 points conceded per game).

Tennessee is allowing 29.8 rebounds per game this year (108th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 39.6 rebounds per game (12th-best).

At 16.6 assists per game, the Tigers are 42nd in college basketball.

Tennessee ranks second-best in college basketball by forcing 25.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 119th in college basketball by averaging 14.8 turnovers per contest.

With 5.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc, the Tigers are 281st and 79th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Tennessee is ceding 4.8 three-pointers per game (45th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 26.7% three-point percentage (51st-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 79.2% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 20.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 85.6% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 14.4% have been 3-pointers.

LSU 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Tigers are the third-best squad in college basketball (91.8 points per game). Defensively, they are 92nd (59.8 points conceded per game).

LSU is the best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (46.1) and is ranked 78th in rebounds allowed (29.1).

The Tigers are 42nd in college basketball in assists (16.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, LSU is 103rd in the country in committing them (14.5 per game). It is 88th in forcing them (17.9 per game).

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 281st in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.0 per game) and 79th in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

In 2024-25, LSU is 252nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and 37th in defensive 3-point percentage (26.2%).

The Tigers attempt 20.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 14.4% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they take 79.2% of their shots, with 85.6% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 14 17.8 5.6 3.2 3.6 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 12 13.1 3.0 1.5 1.5 0.3 2.9 Ruby Whitehorn 14 12.9 5.1 1.6 1.2 0.3 0.9 Samara Spencer 14 12.0 3.6 5.4 1.2 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 14 11.1 5.6 0.9 1.1 0.4 0.6

LSU’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Flau’jae Johnson 17 19.7 6.1 2.8 1.6 0.9 1.4 Aneesah Morrow 17 18.1 14.0 1.4 2.6 0.6 0.4 Mikaylah Williams 17 15.9 4.4 2.8 1.4 0.4 1.6 Kailyn Gilbert 17 11.3 3.4 2.2 1.3 0.1 0.6 Jersey Wolfenbarger 17 6.8 4.6 0.2 0.6 0.8 0.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

LSU’s Upcoming Schedule

January 9 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

January 13 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

January 23 at South Carolina at 8:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Oklahoma at 7:00 PM ET

