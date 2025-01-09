How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9 Published 12:59 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

SEC teams will hit the court in eight games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide squaring off against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

