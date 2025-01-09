How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9
SEC teams will hit the court in eight games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide squaring off against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 6 LSU Tigers at No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
