How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 9
Published 6:46 am Thursday, January 9, 2025
The LSU Tigers (17-0) travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers (13-1) after victories in four road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025.
If you’re looking for how to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network +.
Email newsletter signup
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
LSU 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively, the Volunteers are the best team in the country (97.3 points per game). Defensively, they are 258th (67.4 points allowed per game).
- LSU is allowing 29.1 boards per game this year (78th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by grabbing 46.1 rebounds per game (best).
- This season the Volunteers are ranked 27th in the country in assists at 17.6 per game.
- LSU ranks 103rd in the nation with 14.5 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 88th with 17.9 forced turnovers per game.
- The Volunteers are the best team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (12.1 per game) and 113th in 3-point percentage (33.1%).
- LSU is allowing 6.6 treys per game (251st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 26.2% three-point percentage (37th-ranked).
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 45.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 54.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.9% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 67.1% have been 2-pointers.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the nation offensively (97.3 points scored per game) and ranked 258th defensively (67.4 points allowed).
- Tennessee is the 12th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (39.6) and is ranked 108th in rebounds conceded (29.8).
- The Volunteers are 27th in the country in assists (17.6 per game) in 2024-25.
- In terms of turnovers, Tennessee is 119th in the nation in committing them (14.8 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (25.4 per game).
- In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-point makes (12.1 per game), and they rank No. 113 in 3-point percentage (33.1%).
- Tennessee gives up 4.8 3-pointers per game and concedes 26.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 45th and 51st, respectively, in the country.
- The Volunteers attempt 54.7% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 45.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.1% of the Volunteers’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 32.9% are 3-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
LSU’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Flau’jae Johnson
|17
|19.7
|6.1
|2.8
|1.6
|0.9
|1.4
|Aneesah Morrow
|17
|18.1
|14.0
|1.4
|2.6
|0.6
|0.4
|Mikaylah Williams
|17
|15.9
|4.4
|2.8
|1.4
|0.4
|1.6
|Kailyn Gilbert
|17
|11.3
|3.4
|2.2
|1.3
|0.1
|0.6
|Jersey Wolfenbarger
|17
|6.8
|4.6
|0.2
|0.6
|0.8
|0.0
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|14
|17.8
|5.6
|3.2
|3.6
|0.8
|1.0
|Jewel Spear
|12
|13.1
|3.0
|1.5
|1.5
|0.3
|2.9
|Ruby Whitehorn
|14
|12.9
|5.1
|1.6
|1.2
|0.3
|0.9
|Samara Spencer
|14
|12.0
|3.6
|5.4
|1.2
|0.2
|2.5
|Lazaria Spearman
|14
|11.1
|5.6
|0.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.6
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
LSU’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 9 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET
- January 13 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET
- January 23 at South Carolina at 8:00 PM ET
- January 26 vs. Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET
- January 30 vs. Oklahoma at 7:00 PM ET
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET
- January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET
- January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET
- January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!