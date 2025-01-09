How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 9 Published 6:46 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The LSU Tigers (17-0) travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers (13-1) after victories in four road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network +.

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

LSU 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Volunteers are the best team in the country (97.3 points per game). Defensively, they are 258th (67.4 points allowed per game).

LSU is allowing 29.1 boards per game this year (78th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by grabbing 46.1 rebounds per game (best).

This season the Volunteers are ranked 27th in the country in assists at 17.6 per game.

LSU ranks 103rd in the nation with 14.5 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 88th with 17.9 forced turnovers per game.

The Volunteers are the best team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (12.1 per game) and 113th in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

LSU is allowing 6.6 treys per game (251st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 26.2% three-point percentage (37th-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 45.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 54.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.9% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 67.1% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the nation offensively (97.3 points scored per game) and ranked 258th defensively (67.4 points allowed).

Tennessee is the 12th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (39.6) and is ranked 108th in rebounds conceded (29.8).

The Volunteers are 27th in the country in assists (17.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee is 119th in the nation in committing them (14.8 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (25.4 per game).

In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-point makes (12.1 per game), and they rank No. 113 in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Tennessee gives up 4.8 3-pointers per game and concedes 26.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 45th and 51st, respectively, in the country.

The Volunteers attempt 54.7% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 45.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.1% of the Volunteers’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 32.9% are 3-pointers.

LSU’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Flau’jae Johnson 17 19.7 6.1 2.8 1.6 0.9 1.4 Aneesah Morrow 17 18.1 14.0 1.4 2.6 0.6 0.4 Mikaylah Williams 17 15.9 4.4 2.8 1.4 0.4 1.6 Kailyn Gilbert 17 11.3 3.4 2.2 1.3 0.1 0.6 Jersey Wolfenbarger 17 6.8 4.6 0.2 0.6 0.8 0.0

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 14 17.8 5.6 3.2 3.6 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 12 13.1 3.0 1.5 1.5 0.3 2.9 Ruby Whitehorn 14 12.9 5.1 1.6 1.2 0.3 0.9 Samara Spencer 14 12.0 3.6 5.4 1.2 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 14 11.1 5.6 0.9 1.1 0.4 0.6

LSU’s Upcoming Schedule

January 9 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

January 13 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

January 23 at South Carolina at 8:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Oklahoma at 7:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

