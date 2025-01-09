Hawks vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 22

Published 5:37 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Detroit Pistons (19-18), on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at State Farm Arena, face the Atlanta Hawks (19-18). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Pistons 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pistons
117.3 Points Avg. 112.0
119.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3
46.4% Field Goal % 46.7%
35.2% Three Point % 36.2%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young scores 22.6 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.5 rebounds and 12.2 assists.
  • So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.6 points, 1.3 assists and 8.9 rebounds per matchup.
  • Young connects on 2.9 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
  • Dyson Daniels records 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects 1.0 block a contest.

Pistons’ Top Players

  • Cade Cunningham takes the top spot on the Pistons scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 24.0 points and 9.3 assists per game.
  • Jalen Duren’s per-game averages this season are 9.5 points, 2.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds.
  • Malik Beasley averages 3.7 made threes per game.
  • The Pistons’ defensive efforts get a lift from Beasley’s 0.9 steals and Isaiah Stewart’s 1.3 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/11 Rockets Home
1/14 Suns Home
1/15 Bulls Away
1/18 Celtics Away
1/20 Knicks Away
1/22 Pistons Home
1/23 Raptors Home
1/25 Raptors Home
1/27 Timberwolves Away
1/30 Cavaliers Away
2/1 Pacers Away

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/11 Raptors Home
1/13 Knicks Away
1/16 Pacers Home
1/18 Suns Home
1/20 Rockets Away
1/22 Hawks Away
1/25 Magic Away
1/27 Cavaliers Away
1/29 Pacers Away
1/31 Mavericks Home
2/2 Bulls Home

