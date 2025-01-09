Hawks vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 22 Published 5:37 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (19-18), on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at State Farm Arena, face the Atlanta Hawks (19-18). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pistons 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pistons 117.3 Points Avg. 112.0 119.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 46.4% Field Goal % 46.7% 35.2% Three Point % 36.2%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 22.6 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.5 rebounds and 12.2 assists.

So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.6 points, 1.3 assists and 8.9 rebounds per matchup.

Young connects on 2.9 threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Dyson Daniels records 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects 1.0 block a contest.

Pistons’ Top Players

Cade Cunningham takes the top spot on the Pistons scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 24.0 points and 9.3 assists per game.

Jalen Duren’s per-game averages this season are 9.5 points, 2.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds.

Malik Beasley averages 3.7 made threes per game.

The Pistons’ defensive efforts get a lift from Beasley’s 0.9 steals and Isaiah Stewart’s 1.3 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away –

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/11 Raptors – Home – 1/13 Knicks – Away – 1/16 Pacers – Home – 1/18 Suns – Home – 1/20 Rockets – Away – 1/22 Hawks – Away – 1/25 Magic – Away – 1/27 Cavaliers – Away – 1/29 Pacers – Away – 1/31 Mavericks – Home – 2/2 Bulls – Home –

