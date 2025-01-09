Hawks vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 22
Published 5:37 am Thursday, January 9, 2025
The Detroit Pistons (19-18), on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at State Farm Arena, face the Atlanta Hawks (19-18). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.
Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Pistons 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Pistons
|117.3
|Points Avg.
|112.0
|119.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young scores 22.6 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.5 rebounds and 12.2 assists.
- So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.6 points, 1.3 assists and 8.9 rebounds per matchup.
- Young connects on 2.9 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
- Dyson Daniels records 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects 1.0 block a contest.
Pistons’ Top Players
- Cade Cunningham takes the top spot on the Pistons scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 24.0 points and 9.3 assists per game.
- Jalen Duren’s per-game averages this season are 9.5 points, 2.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds.
- Malik Beasley averages 3.7 made threes per game.
- The Pistons’ defensive efforts get a lift from Beasley’s 0.9 steals and Isaiah Stewart’s 1.3 blocks per game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/11
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
Pistons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/11
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/13
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/16
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/18
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|1/20
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|1/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/29
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/31
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/2
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
