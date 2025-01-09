Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 10
Published 5:19 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025
The Saint Peter’s Peacocks versus the Niagara Purple Eagles is one of many compelling options on Friday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for four games are available below.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Niagara +1.5 vs. Saint Peter’s
- Matchup: Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Niagara Purple Eagles
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 10
- Computer Projection: Niagara by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Kent State -9.5 vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 10
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kent State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Sacred Heart +2.5 vs. Merrimack
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: January 10
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wisconsin -13.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 10
- Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 14 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-13.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
