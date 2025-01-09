Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 10 Published 5:19 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks versus the Niagara Purple Eagles is one of many compelling options on Friday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for four games are available below.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Niagara +1.5 vs. Saint Peter’s Matchup: Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Niagara Purple Eagles

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Niagara Purple Eagles Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: January 10

January 10 Computer Projection: Niagara by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Niagara by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Saint Peter’s (-1.5)

Saint Peter’s (-1.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ ATS Pick: Kent State -9.5 vs. Buffalo Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Buffalo Bulls

Kent State Golden Flashes at Buffalo Bulls Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 10

January 10 Computer Projection: Kent State by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Kent State by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Kent State (-9.5)

Kent State (-9.5) TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) ATS Pick: Sacred Heart +2.5 vs. Merrimack Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers

Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: January 10

January 10 Computer Projection: Merrimack by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Merrimack by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Merrimack (-2.5)

Merrimack (-2.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ ATS Pick: Wisconsin -13.5 vs. Minnesota Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wisconsin Badgers

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wisconsin Badgers Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 10

January 10 Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 14 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Wisconsin by 14 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Wisconsin (-13.5)

Wisconsin (-13.5) TV Channel: Peacock

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

