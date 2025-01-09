3 face drug charges Published 10:01 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

A man and two women are facing charges including drug possession after allegedly being found in possession of suspected heroin and other substances.

Thomas Lester, 47, of Dayhoit, Stephanie Johnson, 34, of Baxter, and Linda Holbrook, 33, of Harlan, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies on Jan. 1.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies went to a residence in the Dayhoit community to attempt to serve an indictment warrant. Once at the residence, the deputies found multiple individuals who had active warrants. Further investigation located suspected heroin, fentanyl, and additional controlled substances.

Lester was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was additionally served with an indictment warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Holbrook was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was additionally served with a warrant for reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

All three were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Wallace Saylor, 52, of Loyall, was arrested on an indictment warrant by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Jan. 1. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking. Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• James Gooden, 61, of Coldiron, was arrested on an indictment warrant by the HCSO on Dec. 31. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gooden was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Ronnie Holbrook, 36, of Harlan, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Jan. 1. He was charged with probation violation. Holbrook was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Morgan Day, 24, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Jan. 3. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and prescription-controlled substance not in proper container. Day was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Autumn Pennington, 28, of Lynch, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Jan. 3. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. Pennington was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Shane Maggard, 27, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Jan. 3. He was charged with probation violation. Maggard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

