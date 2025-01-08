Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 9 Published 8:28 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Top-25 teams will hit the court across three games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Oregon Ducks squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Looking for against-the-spread picks? See below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, Rutgers 73

Purdue 77, Rutgers 73 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 3.4 points

Purdue by 3.4 points Pick ATS: Purdue (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena

Jersey Mike’s Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 15 Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ohio State 78, Oregon 73

Ohio State 78, Oregon 73 Projected Favorite: Ohio State by 4.5 points

Ohio State by 4.5 points Pick ATS: Ohio State (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Value City Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Michigan State Spartans vs. Washington Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 79, Washington 67

Michigan State 79, Washington 67 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 12.4 points

Michigan State by 12.4 points Pick ATS: Washington (+13.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

