Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, January 21

The Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be available on ESPN Networks.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Mississippi State 77.3 Points For 83.5 57.1 Points Against 66.5 46.4% Field Goal % 47.6% 35.3% Opponent Field Goal % 40.6% 34.0% Three Point % 34.2% 24.6% Opponent Three Point % 32.8%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 19.6 points per game.

Tennessee is led in rebounding by Igor Milicic Jr.’s 8.8 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.5 assists per game.

The Volunteers are led by Lanier from long distance. He makes 3.8 shots from deep per game.

Jahmai Mashack leads the team with 2.3 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace Tennessee.

Mississippi State’s Top Players

Josh Hubbard owns the Bulldogs top spot in scoring with 17.1 points per game and also tacks on 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

The Mississippi State leaders in rebounds and assists are KeShawn Murphy (7.7 rebounds per game) and Cameron Matthews (4.1 assists per game).

Hubbard is tops from three-point range for the Bulldogs, hitting 3.1 treys per game.

Matthews tops Mississippi State in steals with 2.5 per game, and Murphy leads the squad in blocks with 1.3 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Mississippi State Schedule

