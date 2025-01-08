Suns vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 9 Published 10:16 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (16-19) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (19-18) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Suns vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Suns 117 – Hawks 114

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Hawks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-2.5)

Suns (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Hawks’ .405 ATS win percentage (15-22-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns’ .343 mark (12-23-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 26.7% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (53.3%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2024-25, Phoenix does it less often (45.7% of the time) than Atlanta (67.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 11-11, while the Suns are 12-7 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are 15th in the NBA with 111.8 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 19th with 113.9 points allowed per contest.

Phoenix ranks 25th in the NBA with 42.6 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.6 rebounds allowed per game.

The Suns rank 11th in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game.

Phoenix ranks third-worst in the NBA with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league).

The Suns are ninth in the NBA with 14.1 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.3 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (119.8).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is sixth in the league in rebounds (45.5 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.7).

With 29.9 assists per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league.

Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.4) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: