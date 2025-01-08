Suns vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 9 Published 6:39 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks’ (19-18) injury report has four players listed as they ready for their Thursday, January 9 matchup with the Phoenix Suns (16-19, one injured player) at Footprint Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

The Suns are coming off of a 115-104 loss to the Hornets in their most recent game on Tuesday. Devin Booker recorded 39 points, six rebounds and 10 assists for the Suns.

The Hawks enter this matchup on the heels of a 124-121 win against the Jazz on Tuesday. Trae Young’s team-leading 24 points paced the Hawks in the win.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Royce O’Neale SF Out Ankle 10.5 5.6 2.4

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

