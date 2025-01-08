NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 9 Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Golden State Warriors taking on the Detroit Pistons.

Ahead of today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 9

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Pistons -2.5

Pistons -2.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)

Over (224.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSDET, and TV20 Detroit

NBCS-BA, FDSDET, and TV20 Detroit Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Cavaliers -15.5

Cavaliers -15.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 19.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 19.2 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)

Over (231.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOH

SportsNet and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Timberwolves -3.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 3 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 3 points) Total: 205.5 points

205.5 points Total Pick: Over (212.6 total projected points)

Over (212.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSFL, and FDSN

NBA TV, FDSFL, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.8 total projected points)

Over (228.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Mavericks -6.5

Mavericks -6.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.2 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.2 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.6 total projected points)

Over (226.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KFAA, and WFAA

KATU, KUNP, KFAA, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Suns -3.5

Suns -3.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2.5 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 2.5 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)

Over (231.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -5.5

Heat -5.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.1 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 3.1 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.8 total projected points)

Over (225.8 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN

KJZZ and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Lakers -8.5

Lakers -8.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 8.2 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 8.2 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)

Over (222 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

