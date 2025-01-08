NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 9

Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 9

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Golden State Warriors taking on the Detroit Pistons.

Ahead of today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 9

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Spread: Pistons -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
  • Total: 220.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSDET, and TV20 Detroit
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Spread: Cavaliers -15.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 19.2 points)
  • Total: 234.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Spread: Timberwolves -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 3 points)
  • Total: 205.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (212.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSFL, and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

  • Spread: Rockets -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
  • Total: 230.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (228.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Spread: Mavericks -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.2 points)
  • Total: 219.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KFAA, and WFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Spread: Suns -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2.5 points)
  • Total: 237.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat

  • Spread: Heat -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Spread: Lakers -8.5
  • Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
  • Total: 219.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

