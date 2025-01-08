January 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:23 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The NHL schedule on Wednesday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Vancouver Canucks playing the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
Live coverage of all the NHL action on Wednesday is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch January 8 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Colorado Avalanche @ Chicago Blackhawks
|7:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Vancouver Canucks @ Washington Capitals
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Utah Hockey Club
|10 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Calgary Flames @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
