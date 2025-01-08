January 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:23 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The NHL schedule on Wednesday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Vancouver Canucks playing the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Live coverage of all the NHL action on Wednesday is available for you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch January 8 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Colorado Avalanche @ Chicago Blackhawks 7:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Vancouver Canucks @ Washington Capitals 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Utah Hockey Club 10 p.m. ET TNT Max Calgary Flames @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

