How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9
Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Texas Longhorns is one of 10 games on Thursday’s college basketball slate that has a ranked team in action.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 6 LSU Tigers at No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 21 NC State Wolfpack at No. 24 California Golden Bears
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
