How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8
Published 12:54 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Wednesday’s college basketball schedule includes seven games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Texas A&M Aggies playing the Oklahoma Sooners.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 9 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Diego Toreros at No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MyNetworkTV
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
