How to Watch the NBA Today, January 9
Published 11:31 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025
In one of the eight compelling games on the NBA card today, the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies will square off at FedExForum.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 9
Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSDET, and TV20 Detroit
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSFL, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KFAA, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
