How to Watch the NBA Today, January 9

In one of the eight compelling games on the NBA card today, the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies will square off at FedExForum.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – January 9

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSDET, and TV20 Detroit

NBCS-BA, FDSDET, and TV20 Detroit Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOH

SportsNet and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSFL, and FDSN

NBA TV, FDSFL, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KFAA, and WFAA

KATU, KUNP, KFAA, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN

KJZZ and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

