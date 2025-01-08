College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 8 Published 1:47 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

There is a lot to be excited about on Wednesday in SEC play, including a Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Oklahoma Sooners. If you’re interested in predictions against the spread, see below.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 1.3 points

Arkansas by 1.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -3.5

Arkansas -3.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Alabama -10 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks

Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 10.4 points

Alabama by 10.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -10

Alabama -10 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas A&M +1.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma Sooners

Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.6 points

Texas A&M by 2.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -1.5

Oklahoma -1.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

