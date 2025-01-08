Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, January 8 Published 1:18 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Wednesday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: