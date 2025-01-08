Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, January 8
Published 1:18 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Wednesday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Florida State +1.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- Computer Projection: Florida State by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (FL) (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure +2.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Saint Louis Billikens
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- Computer Projection: Saint Bonaventure by 3.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Valparaiso -1.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- Computer Projection: Valparaiso by 5.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Valparaiso (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Texas A&M +1.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- Computer Projection: Texas A&M by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
ATS Pick: La Salle +2.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers at La Salle Explorers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- Computer Projection: La Salle by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: DePaul +2.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- Computer Projection: DePaul by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Seton Hall (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Arizona State +13.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 9.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
ATS Pick: San Diego State -20.5 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 24.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Diego State (-20.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: Lehigh +4.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Colgate Raiders
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- Computer Projection: Colgate by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colgate (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Temple +2.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- Computer Projection: Temple by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: East Carolina (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
