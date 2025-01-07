Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7? Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 11 of 40 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.

Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 104 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: