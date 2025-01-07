Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7? Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Gustav Nyquist going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In seven of 39 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Jets this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 104 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 2 1 1 15:13 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 14:34 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 20:58 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

