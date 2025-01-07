Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7? Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

In the upcoming tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 40 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in two games (four shots).

Forsberg has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 104 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 2 0 2 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 2 0 2 17:57 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 17:34 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:44 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

