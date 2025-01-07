Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 7
Published 1:28 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The Pittsburgh Panthers versus the Duke Blue Devils is one of 10 games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule that has a ranked team in action. Looking for ATS picks? You’ve come to the right place.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Arizona Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 74, West Virginia 73
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 0.2 points
- Pick ATS: West Virginia (+2.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the West Virginia-Arizona spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: ESPN2
Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 78, Georgia 76
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 2.5 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (-2.5)
Bet on the Georgia-Kentucky spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 78, Pittsburgh 68
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 9.1 points
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+14.5)
Bet on the Duke-Pittsburgh spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Florida Gators vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Florida 71
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 2.4 points
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (+1.5)
Bet on the Florida-Tennessee spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Utah Utes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 83, Utah 69
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 14.7 points
- Pick ATS: Utah (+17.5)
Bet on the Iowa State-Utah spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Georgetown Hoyas
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Georgetown 66
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 11.5 points
- Pick ATS: Georgetown (+12.5)
Bet on the Marquette-Georgetown spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 77, Vanderbilt 76
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 0.3 points
- Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+1.5)
Bet on the Vanderbilt-Mississippi State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 80, Texas 70
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 10.1 points
- Pick ATS: Texas (+11.5)
Bet on the Texas-Auburn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 72, Michigan 71
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 1 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (+3.5)
Bet on the UCLA-Michigan spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
San Jose State Spartans vs. No. 25 Utah State Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Utah State 79, San Jose State 68
- Projected Favorite: Utah State by 11.8 points
- Pick ATS: Utah State (-11.5)
Bet on the San Jose State-Utah State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: San Jose, California
- Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: MW Network
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.