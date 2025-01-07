NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 8
Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The contests in a Wednesday NBA lineup sure to please include the Washington Wizards taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 8
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Cavaliers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Pacers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4.6 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pistons -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Bucks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
