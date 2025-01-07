NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 8

The contests in a Wednesday NBA lineup sure to please include the Washington Wizards taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 8

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Spread: Cavaliers -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)
  • Total: 227.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Spread: Pacers -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4.6 points)
  • Total: 241.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (235 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Spread: Pistons -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
  • Total: 215.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.3 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG and TSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Spread: Bucks -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5 points)
  • Total: 224.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

