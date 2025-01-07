NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 8 Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The contests in a Wednesday NBA lineup sure to please include the Washington Wizards taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 8

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT

NBCS-PH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Cavaliers -1.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 1.8 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.1 total projected points)

Over (225.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK

ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers -4.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4.6 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 4.6 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (235 total projected points)

Over (235 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN

CHSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -6.5

Pistons -6.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 0.7 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 0.7 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.3 total projected points)

Over (223.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSDET

YES and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and TSN

MSG and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports

KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC

ALT and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks -5.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

