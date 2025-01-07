NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Jazz Picks for January 7 Published 12:39 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-18) are favored (-6.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (9-25) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Delta Center. The matchup airs on KJZZ and FDSSE.

Before making a wager on this game, check out the best bets available on Tuesday based on our computer predictions.

Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Jazz Best Bets

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)

Against the spread, Atlanta is 15-21-0 this season.

Utah’s record against the spread is 17-17-0.

The Hawks have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Jazz have an ATS record of 11-13 as 6.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (234.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 22 of 36 games this season.

The Jazz and their opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points in 16 of 34 games this season.

Atlanta’s games this year have an average point total of 234.3, 0.2 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Utah has had an average of 227.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.9 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks score the seventh-most points in the league this season, while the Jazz’s offense puts up the 25th-most.

This matchup features the NBA’s 18th-ranked (Jazz) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Jazz (+195)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (26.5%) in those games.

This season, Atlanta has won three of its four games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

This season, Utah has come away with a win six times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

The Hawks have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

