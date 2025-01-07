Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 20
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The New York Knicks (24-13) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 20, 2025. The matchup airs on MSG and FDSSE.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Favorite: –
Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Knicks
|Hawks
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.7
|49.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|35.0%
Knicks’ Top Players
- Jalen Brunson scores 25.3 points per game this season for the Knicks, also adding 2.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists.
- Karl-Anthony Towns contributes with 25.3 points, 3.4 assists and 14.0 rebounds per outing.
- Among active players, the Knicks are led by Mikal Bridges from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.4 shots from deep per game.
- OG Anunoby averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 22.5 points per game and 12.0 assists per game to go with 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19.8 points, 5.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds.
- Young hits 2.9 treys per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.2 steals per game) and Johnson (1.1 blocks per game).
Knicks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/10
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|1/12
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/13
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/17
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|1/20
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/21
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|1/29
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/1
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/9
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
