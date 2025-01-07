Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 20 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The New York Knicks (24-13) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 20, 2025. The matchup airs on MSG and FDSSE.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Favorite: –

Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Knicks Hawks 117.2 Points Avg. 117.1 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7 49.7% Field Goal % 46.4% 37.9% Three Point % 35.0%

Knicks’ Top Players

Jalen Brunson scores 25.3 points per game this season for the Knicks, also adding 2.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributes with 25.3 points, 3.4 assists and 14.0 rebounds per outing.

Among active players, the Knicks are led by Mikal Bridges from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.4 shots from deep per game.

OG Anunoby averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 22.5 points per game and 12.0 assists per game to go with 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19.8 points, 5.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds.

Young hits 2.9 treys per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.2 steals per game) and Johnson (1.1 blocks per game).

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/10 Thunder – Home – 1/12 Bucks – Home – 1/13 Pistons – Home – 1/15 76ers – Away – 1/17 Timberwolves – Home – 1/20 Hawks – Home – 1/21 Nets – Away – 1/25 Kings – Home – 1/27 Grizzlies – Home – 1/29 Nuggets – Home – 2/1 Lakers – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away –

