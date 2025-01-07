January 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:22 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday’s NHL slate should have plenty of excitement on the ice. Among those contests is the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Tuesday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch January 7 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Columbus Blue Jackets @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET FDSSUN Fubo Toronto Maple Leafs @ Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

