January 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:22 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Tuesday’s NHL slate should have plenty of excitement on the ice. Among those contests is the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Tuesday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch January 7 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|FDSSUN
|Fubo
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Nashville Predators @ Winnipeg Jets
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues @ Minnesota Wild
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: