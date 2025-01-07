How to Watch the NBA Today, January 8
Published 11:31 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The Oklahoma City Thunder against the Cleveland Cavaliers is one game in particular to see on a Wednesday NBA schedule that includes eight competitive matchups.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s NBA action.
Watch the NBA Today – January 8
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
