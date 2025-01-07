How to Watch the Hawks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7 Published 12:54 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-18) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (9-25) on January 7, 2025 at Delta Center.

Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Atlanta has a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.

The 117.1 points per game the Hawks put up are just 1.3 fewer points than the Jazz give up (118.4).

When Atlanta puts up more than 118.4 points, it is 12-7.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.

Utah has compiled a 7-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Jazz’s 111.3 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 119.7 the Hawks give up.

Utah is 5-4 when it scores more than 119.7 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Hawks are scoring 4.3 more points per game (119.4) than they are in away games (115.1).

Atlanta allows 120.6 points per game at home, compared to 118.9 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Hawks have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 13.1 threes per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz score 108.3 points per game at home, 5.1 fewer points than away (113.4). Defensively they give up 118 per game, 0.6 fewer points than on the road (118.6).

Utah is conceding fewer points at home (118 per game) than away (118.6).

The Jazz collect 0.3 more assists per game at home (25) than away (24.7).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Questionable Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Trae Young Questionable Achilles Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand

Jazz Injuries

Name Game Status Injury John Collins Out Personal Jordan Clarkson Questionable Plantar Lauri Markkanen Out Back Keyonte George Out Heel Taylor Hendricks Out For Season Fibula

