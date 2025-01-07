How to Watch the Hawks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published 12:54 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (18-18) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (9-25) on January 7, 2025 at Delta Center.
Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSE
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- Atlanta has a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Jazz are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.
- The 117.1 points per game the Hawks put up are just 1.3 fewer points than the Jazz give up (118.4).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 118.4 points, it is 12-7.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.
- Utah has compiled a 7-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Jazz are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Jazz’s 111.3 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 119.7 the Hawks give up.
- Utah is 5-4 when it scores more than 119.7 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Hawks are scoring 4.3 more points per game (119.4) than they are in away games (115.1).
- Atlanta allows 120.6 points per game at home, compared to 118.9 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Hawks have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 13.1 threes per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz score 108.3 points per game at home, 5.1 fewer points than away (113.4). Defensively they give up 118 per game, 0.6 fewer points than on the road (118.6).
- Utah is conceding fewer points at home (118 per game) than away (118.6).
- The Jazz collect 0.3 more assists per game at home (25) than away (24.7).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Personal
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Leg
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|John Collins
|Out
|Personal
|Jordan Clarkson
|Questionable
|Plantar
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Back
|Keyonte George
|Out
|Heel
|Taylor Hendricks
|Out For Season
|Fibula