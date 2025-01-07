How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7
Published 9:53 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The Tuesday college basketball slate includes five games with an SEC team in play. Among those contests is the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Florida Gators.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
