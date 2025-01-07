How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 7
Published 7:42 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The No. 8 Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC) will be attempting to continue a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).
- Florida has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 34.9% from the field.
- The Gators are the top rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 31st.
- The Gators put up 32.4 more points per game (88.3) than the Volunteers allow (55.9).
- Florida has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 55.9 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
- Tennessee has compiled a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.
- The Volunteers score 13.3 more points per game (79.8) than the Gators allow (66.5).
- Tennessee has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 88.3 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Florida scored 88.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 79.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Gators were better at home last season, giving up 72.5 points per game, compared to 83.6 in road games.
- In terms of total threes made, Florida fared worse at home last season, draining 7.6 threes per game, compared to 8.2 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 35.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.7% clip in away games.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.6.
- At home, the Volunteers conceded 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.3.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee made fewer treys away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.4%) than at home (36.6%) as well.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2024
|North Florida
|W 99-45
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|12/29/2024
|Stetson
|W 85-45
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/4/2025
|@ Kentucky
|L 106-100
|Rupp Arena
|1/7/2025
|Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Arkansas
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/14/2025
|Missouri
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|W 82-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 67-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|W 76-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|–
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
