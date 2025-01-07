How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 7

Published 7:42 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

The No. 8 Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC) will be attempting to continue a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN2
Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).
  • Florida has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 34.9% from the field.
  • The Gators are the top rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 31st.
  • The Gators put up 32.4 more points per game (88.3) than the Volunteers allow (55.9).
  • Florida has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 55.9 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
  • Tennessee has compiled a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.
  • The Volunteers score 13.3 more points per game (79.8) than the Gators allow (66.5).
  • Tennessee has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 88.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Florida scored 88.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 79.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Gators were better at home last season, giving up 72.5 points per game, compared to 83.6 in road games.
  • In terms of total threes made, Florida fared worse at home last season, draining 7.6 threes per game, compared to 8.2 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 35.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.7% clip in away games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.6.
  • At home, the Volunteers conceded 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee made fewer treys away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.4%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2024 North Florida W 99-45 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
12/29/2024 Stetson W 85-45 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/4/2025 @ Kentucky L 106-100 Rupp Arena
1/7/2025 Tennessee Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Arkansas Bud Walton Arena
1/14/2025 Missouri Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee W 82-64 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/7/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Texas Moody Center
1/15/2025 Georgia Thompson-Boling Arena

