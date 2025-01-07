How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 7 Published 7:42 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The No. 8 Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC) will be attempting to continue a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).

Florida has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 34.9% from the field.

The Gators are the top rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 31st.

The Gators put up 32.4 more points per game (88.3) than the Volunteers allow (55.9).

Florida has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 55.9 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Tennessee has compiled a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.

The Volunteers score 13.3 more points per game (79.8) than the Gators allow (66.5).

Tennessee has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 88.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Florida scored 88.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 79.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Gators were better at home last season, giving up 72.5 points per game, compared to 83.6 in road games.

In terms of total threes made, Florida fared worse at home last season, draining 7.6 threes per game, compared to 8.2 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 35.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.7% clip in away games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.6.

At home, the Volunteers conceded 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.3.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee made fewer treys away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.4%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2024 North Florida W 99-45 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 12/29/2024 Stetson W 85-45 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 1/4/2025 @ Kentucky L 106-100 Rupp Arena 1/7/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Arkansas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bud Walton Arena 1/14/2025 Missouri – Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee W 82-64 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/7/2025 @ Florida Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Texas – Moody Center 1/15/2025 Georgia – Thompson-Boling Arena

