Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 7
Published 8:17 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (18-18) visit the Utah Jazz (9-25) after losing three home road in a row. The Hawks are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Hawks vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: –
Jazz 118 – Hawks 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-0.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 233.2
- The Hawks (15-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 8.3% less often than the Jazz (17-17-0) this year.
- When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Atlanta (2-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Utah (11-13) does as the underdog (45.8%).
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the point total 55.9% of the time this season (19 out of 34). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (24 out of 36).
- The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-7) this season, higher than the .265 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (9-25).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ offense, which ranks seventh in the league with 117.1 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (119.7 points allowed per game).
- Atlanta is sixth in the NBA with 45.5 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 44.6 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 29.7 per game (third-best in NBA).
- Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 16.1 turnovers per game. It ranks 24th in the league by committing 15.5 turnovers per contest.
- So far this season, the Hawks are draining 12.9 three-pointers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35% (20th-ranked) from three-point land.
Jazz Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Jazz are 19th in the NBA offensively (111.3 points scored per game) and fifth-worst defensively (118.4 points allowed).
- In 2024-25, Utah is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.2 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (41.6).
- This season the Jazz are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 24.8 per game.
- In 2024-25, Utah is worst in the league in turnovers committed (17.6 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.4).
- In 2024-25, the Jazz are 12th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.9 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.6%).
