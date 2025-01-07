Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 7 Published 8:17 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-18) visit the Utah Jazz (9-25) after losing three home road in a row. The Hawks are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Hawks vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: –

Jazz 118 – Hawks 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)

Jazz (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-0.0)

Jazz (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.2

The Hawks (15-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 8.3% less often than the Jazz (17-17-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Atlanta (2-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Utah (11-13) does as the underdog (45.8%).

Utah and its opponents have gone over the point total 55.9% of the time this season (19 out of 34). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (24 out of 36).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-7) this season, higher than the .265 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (9-25).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks seventh in the league with 117.1 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (119.7 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is sixth in the NBA with 45.5 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 44.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 29.7 per game (third-best in NBA).

Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 16.1 turnovers per game. It ranks 24th in the league by committing 15.5 turnovers per contest.

So far this season, the Hawks are draining 12.9 three-pointers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35% (20th-ranked) from three-point land.

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Jazz are 19th in the NBA offensively (111.3 points scored per game) and fifth-worst defensively (118.4 points allowed).

In 2024-25, Utah is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.2 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (41.6).

This season the Jazz are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 24.8 per game.

In 2024-25, Utah is worst in the league in turnovers committed (17.6 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.4).

In 2024-25, the Jazz are 12th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.9 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

