Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on January 7

Published 5:55 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Mark Scheifele and Jonathan Marchessault are two of the best players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET.
Jets vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-148)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Jets Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kyle Connor
|41
|22
|30
|52
|Mark Scheifele
|41
|23
|23
|46
|Joshua Morrissey
|41
|4
|33
|37
|Gabriel Vilardi
|41
|18
|18
|36
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|32
|12
|21
|33
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|40
|9
|24
|33
|Jonathan Marchessault
|40
|14
|15
|29
|Roman Josi
|36
|7
|18
|25
|Ryan O’Reilly
|37
|12
|13
|25
|Steven Stamkos
|40
|12
|13
|25
Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Jets offense’s 147 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.
- Winnipeg is ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 104 in total (2.5 per game).
- The Jets have a NHL-best 31.45% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Predators’ 98 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- Nashville has conceded 3.1 goals per game, and 123 total, which ranks 16th among all league teams.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 19.82%.
