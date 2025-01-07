Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, January 7
Published 1:17 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Tuesday’s college basketball slate has lots in store. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Pittsburgh Panthers squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Pittsburgh +14.5 vs. Duke
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- Computer Projection: Duke by 9.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duke (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Tulane +8.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at UAB Blazers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- Computer Projection: UAB by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tennessee +1.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- Computer Projection: Tennessee by 2.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Nebraska +4.5 vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- Computer Projection: Iowa by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Loyola Marymount +14.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Georgia Tech +1.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- Computer Projection: Georgia Tech by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Syracuse (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Utah +17.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- Computer Projection: Iowa State by 14.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa State (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Texas Tech +2.5 vs. BYU
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: BYU (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: LSU +6.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- Computer Projection: Missouri by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri (-6.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +8.5 vs. Akron
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Akron Zips
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- Computer Projection: Akron by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Akron (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
