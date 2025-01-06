Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – January 7

Published 8:23 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - January 7

Tuesday’s NHL schedule will see the Winnipeg Jets (27-12-2) take the ice against the Nashville Predators (13-20-7), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Canada Life Centre and broadcast on ESPN+. The Jets rank second while the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Arena: Canada Life Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Jets’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Kyle Connor 41 22 30 52 42 15
F Mark Scheifele 41 23 23 46 54 14
D Joshua Morrissey 41 4 33 37 38 16
F Gabriel Vilardi 41 18 18 36 22 16
F Nikolaj Ehlers 32 12 21 33 27 7

Jets Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 3.59 (3rd)
  • Goals Allowed: 2.54 (3rd)
  • Shots: 28.2 (18th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.2 (22nd)
  • Power Play %: 31.45 (1st)
  • Penalty Kill %: 77.57 (22nd)

Jets’ Upcoming Schedule

  • January 7 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 10 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 11 vs. Avalanche: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 14 vs. Canucks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 20 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 22 at Avalanche: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 24 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 26 vs. Flames: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 28 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 30 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 4 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 7 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 22 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 24 vs. Sharks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 26 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 27 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 1 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Filip Forsberg 40 9 24 33 59 25
F Jonathan Marchessault 40 14 15 29 54 5
F Ryan O’Reilly 37 12 13 25 28 15
F Steven Stamkos 40 12 13 25 22 10
D Roman Josi 36 7 18 25 56 20

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.45 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.08 (17th)
  • Shots: 29.1 (12th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.6 (27th)
  • Power Play %: 19.82 (20th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 84.68 (3rd)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 7

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 7

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 7

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7

Print Article

SportsPlus