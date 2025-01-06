Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Jazz Injury Report January 7 Published 6:39 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Currently, the Utah Jazz (9-25) have five players on the injury report, including John Collins, in their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at Delta Center on Tuesday, January 7 at 9:00 PM ET. The Hawks have six injured players, including Trae Young, for the matchup.

Last time out, the Hawks lost 131-105 to the Clippers on Saturday. Young put up 20 points, four rebounds and 14 assists for the Hawks.

The Jazz’s most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 105-92 victory against the Magic. In the Jazz’s win, Brice Sensabaugh led the team with 27 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 10.9 3.1 2.3 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 22.5 3.5 12.0

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Taylor Hendricks PF Out For Season Fibula 4.7 5.0 0.7 John Collins PF Out Personal 17.9 8.3 2.5 Jordan Clarkson SG Questionable Plantar 16.0 3.4 3.8 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Back 19.3 6.3 2.0 Keyonte George SG Out Heel 15.6 3.4 5.7

Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -6.5 234.5

