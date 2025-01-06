Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Jazz Injury Report January 7
Published 6:39 pm Monday, January 6, 2025
Currently, the Utah Jazz (9-25) have five players on the injury report, including John Collins, in their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at Delta Center on Tuesday, January 7 at 9:00 PM ET. The Hawks have six injured players, including Trae Young, for the matchup.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
Last time out, the Hawks lost 131-105 to the Clippers on Saturday. Young put up 20 points, four rebounds and 14 assists for the Hawks.
The Jazz’s most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 105-92 victory against the Magic. In the Jazz’s win, Brice Sensabaugh led the team with 27 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Questionable
|Personal
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Leg
|10.9
|3.1
|2.3
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Shoulder
|19.8
|10.1
|5.3
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|22.5
|3.5
|12.0
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Taylor Hendricks
|PF
|Out For Season
|Fibula
|4.7
|5.0
|0.7
|John Collins
|PF
|Out
|Personal
|17.9
|8.3
|2.5
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Questionable
|Plantar
|16.0
|3.4
|3.8
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Back
|19.3
|6.3
|2.0
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Out
|Heel
|15.6
|3.4
|5.7
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Hawks vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-6.5
|234.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.