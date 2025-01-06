NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 7
Published 10:31 pm Monday, January 6, 2025
In a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Houston Rockets versus the Washington Wizards is a game to watch.
Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 7
Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Warriors -7.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -4.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 1.6 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
