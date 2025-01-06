NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 7 Published 10:31 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Houston Rockets versus the Washington Wizards is a game to watch.

Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 7

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT

SCHN and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Warriors -7.5

Warriors -7.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)

Over (222.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN

NBCS-BA and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -4.5

Celtics -4.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 1.6 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 1.6 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.4 total projected points)

Over (232.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

