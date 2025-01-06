NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 7

Published 10:31 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Houston Rockets versus the Washington Wizards is a game to watch.

Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 7

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

  • Spread: Warriors -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
  • Total: 219.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

  • Spread: Celtics -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 1.6 points)
  • Total: 235.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (232.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

