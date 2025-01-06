John Collins Injury Status – Jazz vs. Hawks Injury Report January 7 Published 6:39 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

The Utah Jazz (9-25) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including John Collins, as they prepare for a Tuesday, January 7 game against the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at Delta Center. The Hawks also have listed five injured players. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz enter this matchup on the heels of a 105-92 victory over the Magic on Sunday. In the Jazz’s win, Brice Sensabaugh led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).

The Hawks’ most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 131-105 loss to the Clippers. Trae Young’s team-leading 20 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Taylor Hendricks PF Out For Season Fibula 4.7 5.0 0.7 John Collins PF Out Personal 17.9 8.3 2.5 Jordan Clarkson SG Questionable Plantar 16.0 3.4 3.8 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Back 19.3 6.3 2.0 Keyonte George SG Out Heel 15.6 3.4 5.7

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Leg 10.9 3.1 2.3 Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal

Jazz vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

