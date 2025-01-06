John Collins Injury Status – Jazz vs. Hawks Injury Report January 7
Published 6:39 pm Monday, January 6, 2025
The Utah Jazz (9-25) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including John Collins, as they prepare for a Tuesday, January 7 game against the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at Delta Center. The Hawks also have listed five injured players. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Jazz enter this matchup on the heels of a 105-92 victory over the Magic on Sunday. In the Jazz’s win, Brice Sensabaugh led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).
The Hawks’ most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 131-105 loss to the Clippers. Trae Young’s team-leading 20 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Taylor Hendricks
|PF
|Out For Season
|Fibula
|4.7
|5.0
|0.7
|John Collins
|PF
|Out
|Personal
|17.9
|8.3
|2.5
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Questionable
|Plantar
|16.0
|3.4
|3.8
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Back
|19.3
|6.3
|2.0
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Out
|Heel
|15.6
|3.4
|5.7
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Shoulder
|19.8
|10.1
|5.3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Leg
|10.9
|3.1
|2.3
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Questionable
|Personal
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Jazz vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.