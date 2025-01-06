Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – January 7

Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today - January 7

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (27-12-2), which currently has four players listed, as the Jets prepare for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (13-20-7) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Haydn Fleury D Out Knee
Mason Appleton C Out Lower Body
Colin Miller D Questionable Throat
Dylan Samberg D Out Foot

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body
Adam Wilsby D Questionable Upper Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets’ 147 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.
  • Winnipeg has allowed 104 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in league action in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • Their goal differential (+43) leads the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 98 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the NHL’s 32nd-ranked offense.
  • Nashville has given up 123 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.
  • They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -25.

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-144) Predators (+121) 5.5

