January 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:21 am Monday, January 6, 2025
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule on Monday, the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres take the ice at KeyBank Center.
Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch on Monday are here.
How to Watch January 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Washington Capitals @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Vancouver Canucks @ Montreal Canadiens
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Colorado Avalanche
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
