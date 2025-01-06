January 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Monday, January 6, 2025

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule on Monday, the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres take the ice at KeyBank Center.

Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch on Monday are here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Washington Capitals @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Vancouver Canucks @ Montreal Canadiens 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: