How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 7 Published 12:50 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

On Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets are set to square off against the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this game, keep reading.

Jets vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, 21 of Winnipeg’s 41 games have gone over Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

So far this season, 16 games Nashville has played finished with over 5.5 goals.

The Jets score 3.59 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.45, adding up to 0.5 more goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

The 5.6 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.1 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Jets Moneyline: -154

The Jets have been victorious in 23 of their 29 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (79.3%).

Winnipeg is 12-4 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -154 or shorter.

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Jets’ implied win probability is 60.6%.

Predators Moneyline: +128

Nashville has claimed an upset victory three times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 17 games as the underdog).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +128 or longer, they have won a single game out of four opportunities.

Nashville’s implied probability to win this matchup is 43.9% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Jets Points Leaders

One of Winnipeg’s top offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has put up 52 points in 41 games.

Having scored 23 goals and adding 23 assists, Mark Scheifele is an important piece of the offense for Winnipeg through 41 games.

Joshua Morrissey has created 37 points for Winnipeg in 41 games this season, scoring on 4.8% of his shots and recording four goals and 33 assists.

Across 32 games played, Connor Hellebuyck has a goaltending record of 24-6-2. During those games, he’s allowed 67 goals while recording 839 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s nine goals and 24 assists in 40 matchups give him 33 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Jonathan Marchessault has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 29 points, thanks to 14 goals and 15 assists.

Ryan O’Reilly has 12 goals and 13 assists for Winnipeg.

Juuse Saros’ record stands at 9-16-6 on the season, giving up 82 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassing 785 saves with a .905 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/31/2024 Avalanche L 5-2 Away +175 1/2/2025 Ducks L 4-3 Home -269 1/4/2025 Red Wings L 4-2 Home -216 1/7/2025 Predators – Home -154 1/10/2025 Kings – Home – 1/11/2025 Avalanche – Home – 1/14/2025 Canucks – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/31/2024 Wild L 5-3 Away +100 1/3/2025 Canucks W 3-0 Away -191 1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101 1/7/2025 Jets – Away +128 1/11/2025 Capitals – Home – 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home – 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home –

Winnipeg vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Venue: Canada Life Centre

