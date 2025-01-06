Florida vs. Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 7 Published 1:50 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Tuesday’s game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center has the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) squaring off against the No. 6 Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-71 win for Tennessee, so expect a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus Florida. The over/under is currently listed at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Line: Florida -2.5

Florida -2.5 Point total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (to win): Florida -134, Tennessee +112

Florida vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 74, Florida 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)

Tennessee (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)

Both Florida and Tennessee are 10-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Gators have hit the over in six games, while Volunteers games have gone over five times. The teams score an average of 168.1 points per game, 19.6 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 games, Florida has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Tennessee has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators’ +305 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per contest (64th in college basketball).

The 42.8 rebounds per game Florida averages rank first in college basketball, and are 13.4 more than the 29.4 its opponents collect per outing.

Florida knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball) while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (135th in college basketball). It is making 3.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 28.6%.

The Gators average 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (24th in college basketball), and allow 80.0 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

Florida has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.7 per game (102nd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (160th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 79.8 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 55.9 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +334 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 23.9 points per game.

Tennessee is 32nd in the country at 36.6 rebounds per game. That’s 11.4 more than the 25.2 its opponents average.

Tennessee knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.7% from deep (95th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 24.3%.

Tennessee has committed 2.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (62nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (93rd in college basketball).

