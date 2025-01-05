Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 18 Published 5:03 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

Saturday’s SEC schedule includes the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1, 1-0 SEC) playing the Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Vanderbilt Stat Tennessee 86.1 Points For 79.8 66.5 Points Against 55.9 48.8% Field Goal % 48.1% 41.9% Opponent Field Goal % 34.9% 33.3% Three Point % 35.7% 33.3% Opponent Three Point % 24.3%

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

The Commodores scoring leader is Jason Edwards, who puts up 18.4 points per game.

A.J Hoggard leads Vanderbilt with 4.4 assists per game and Devin paces the team with 8.3 rebounds per outing.

Tyler Nickel connects on 2.4 treys per game to lead the Commodores.

Tyler leads the team with 2.4 steals per game. McGlockton collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace Vanderbilt.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier outpaced his teammates on the Volunteers scoring front by putting up 20.3 points per game. He adds 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season.

Igor Milicic Jr. (8.9 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (8.0 assists per game) are the Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists.

Lanier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, cashing in 4.0 treys per game.

Jahmai Mashack tops Tennessee in steals with 2.4 per game, and Felix Okpara leads the squad in blocks with 1.3 per game.

