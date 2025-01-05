Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 5 Published 2:56 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday’s game features the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0) and the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (12-2) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 81-78 win for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Oklahoma projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The over/under is currently listed at 174.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -4.5

Tennessee -4.5 Point total: 174.5

174.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -225, Oklahoma +180

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 81, Oklahoma 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+4.5)

Oklahoma (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (174.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread this season is 3-1-0, while Oklahoma’s is 5-5-0. The Volunteers have hit the over in three games, while Sooners games have gone over four times. The teams average 188.5 points per game, 14.0 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall over its past 10 games, while Oklahoma has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 32.4 points per game (scoring 98.2 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 65.8 per outing to rank 224th in college basketball) and have a +420 scoring differential overall.

The 40.3 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank ninth in the nation, and are 11.1 more than the 29.2 its opponents collect per outing.

Tennessee connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (102nd in college basketball). It is making 7.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 4.5 per game while shooting 26.2%.

The Volunteers rank seventh in college basketball with 102.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 68.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 14.5 turnovers per game (103rd in college basketball action), 10.7 fewer than the 25.2 it forces on average (third in college basketball).

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners put up 90.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per contest (154th in college basketball). They have a +392 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 28 points per game.

Oklahoma ranks third in college basketball at 45.1 rebounds per game. That’s 17.6 more than the 27.5 its opponents average.

Oklahoma hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball), three more than its opponents.

Oklahoma has committed 17.6 turnovers per game (275th in college basketball) while forcing 17.1 (131st in college basketball).

